💰 State tips to avoid charity scams when you donate

💰 Check charities before you donate in Tennessee

During Charity Fraud Awareness Week, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding Tennesseans to double-check charities before giving.

Here are the state’s Wise Giving Tips:

Look up the charity at sos.tn.gov/charities and confirm its exact name.

and confirm its exact name. Don’t let anyone pressure you to give on the spot.

If you get a request by text, email, or social media , contact the charity directly to verify it.

, contact the charity directly to verify it. Ask who will benefit from your gift and, if a paid fundraiser calls, how much of your money goes to the charity vs. the fundraiser.

Pay by check or credit card and ask for a receipt so you have a record.

To look up a charity, visit sos.tn.gov/charities or call 615-741-2555.

To report suspected charity fraud, call 1-800-861-7393 or email charitable.solicitations@tnsos.gov.