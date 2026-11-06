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Tennessee
💰 State tips to avoid charity scams when you donate
9 days ago
💰 Check charities before you donate in Tennessee
During Charity Fraud Awareness Week, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding Tennesseans to double-check charities before giving.
Here are the state’s Wise Giving Tips:
- Look up the charity at sos.tn.gov/charities and confirm its exact name.
- Don’t let anyone pressure you to give on the spot.
- If you get a request by text, email, or social media, contact the charity directly to verify it.
- Ask who will benefit from your gift and, if a paid fundraiser calls, how much of your money goes to the charity vs. the fundraiser.
- Pay by check or credit card and ask for a receipt so you have a record.
To look up a charity, visit sos.tn.gov/charities or call 615-741-2555.
To report suspected charity fraud, call 1-800-861-7393 or email charitable.solicitations@tnsos.gov.
More Info: Secretary Hargett Reminds Tennesseans to Give Wise...
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