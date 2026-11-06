Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Safety

🚨 Time change reminder: test and update smoke alarms

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kDvj_1GoQN0Dc00

🚨 Test your smoke alarms after the time change

Daylight saving time just ended, and it’s a perfect reminder to check your smoke alarms. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says about 3 out of 5 home fire deaths happen where there are no smoke alarms or they don’t work.

Take a few minutes this week:

  • Press the test button on every smoke alarm and do this every month.
  • Replace batteries (for alarms with replaceable batteries) at least once a year, or right away if the alarm chirps.
  • If you have an alarm with a sealed 10-year battery and it chirps, replace the whole alarm.
  • Replace any smoke alarm that is 10 years old.
  • Make sure you have alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level, including the basement and garage.

You can learn more at nfpa.org/smokealarms.

More Info: Have You Tested Your Smoke Alarms Lately? - Jasper...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments