🚨 Time change reminder: test and update smoke alarms

🚨 Test your smoke alarms after the time change

Daylight saving time just ended, and it’s a perfect reminder to check your smoke alarms. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says about 3 out of 5 home fire deaths happen where there are no smoke alarms or they don’t work.

Take a few minutes this week:

Press the test button on every smoke alarm and do this every month .

and do this . Replace batteries (for alarms with replaceable batteries) at least once a year , or right away if the alarm chirps.

(for alarms with replaceable batteries) , or right away if the alarm chirps. If you have an alarm with a sealed 10-year battery and it chirps, replace the whole alarm .

and it chirps, . Replace any smoke alarm that is 10 years old .

. Make sure you have alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level, including the basement and garage.

You can learn more at nfpa.org/smokealarms.