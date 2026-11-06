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Safety
🚨 Time change reminder: test and update smoke alarms
8 days ago
🚨 Test your smoke alarms after the time change
Daylight saving time just ended, and it’s a perfect reminder to check your smoke alarms. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says about 3 out of 5 home fire deaths happen where there are no smoke alarms or they don’t work.
Take a few minutes this week:
- Press the test button on every smoke alarm and do this every month.
- Replace batteries (for alarms with replaceable batteries) at least once a year, or right away if the alarm chirps.
- If you have an alarm with a sealed 10-year battery and it chirps, replace the whole alarm.
- Replace any smoke alarm that is 10 years old.
- Make sure you have alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level, including the basement and garage.
You can learn more at nfpa.org/smokealarms.
More Info: Have You Tested Your Smoke Alarms Lately? - Jasper...
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