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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Nashville Davidson Today
Nashville Davidson neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby and useful.
Free items – driveway pickup off White Creek Pike
What:
- Child’s plastic picnic table
- 6-foot lightweight folding table
- Blue laundry hamper
Take one or all three.
Location: Haynes Heights, Nashville, TN (off White Creek Pike between Briley Pkwy and Trinity Ln; driveway pickup, DM poster on Nextdoor for exact address)
Condition: Not stated
Pickup notes: Driveway pickup; message the poster for location details.
Outdoor hose reels & Greenworks hedge trimmer
What:
- Two outdoor garden hose reels (one has wheels for easy transport)
- Greenworks hedge trimmer (no battery included)
Location: White Bridge, Nashville, TN (West Nashville pickup)
Condition: Not stated
Good for: Yard work, garden hose storage, trimming hedges if you already have or can get a compatible battery.
Assorted glass jars with lids
What:
- 5 glass jars with orange seals
- 3 Ball mason jars with metal lids
Location: Cleveland Park, Nashville, TN
Condition: Not stated
Good for: Pantry storage, crafts, organizing small items, or decor.
Garden tools and supplies in Antioch
What: Various garden items, including:
- Pink watering can
- Yellow pot
- Backyard bug spray
- 3 raised garden planter boxes
- Planter container
Location: Asheford/Summerfield, Antioch, TN
Condition: Not stated
Good for: Starting or expanding a small garden, container gardening, and keeping bugs away.
Free items in Nashville Davidson tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.