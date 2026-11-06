🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Nashville Davidson Today

Nashville Davidson neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby and useful.

What:

Child’s plastic picnic table

6-foot lightweight folding table

Blue laundry hamper

Take one or all three.

Location: Haynes Heights, Nashville, TN (off White Creek Pike between Briley Pkwy and Trinity Ln; driveway pickup, DM poster on Nextdoor for exact address)

Condition: Not stated

Pickup notes: Driveway pickup; message the poster for location details.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What:

Two outdoor garden hose reels (one has wheels for easy transport)

(one has wheels for easy transport) Greenworks hedge trimmer (no battery included)

Location: White Bridge, Nashville, TN (West Nashville pickup)

Condition: Not stated

Good for: Yard work, garden hose storage, trimming hedges if you already have or can get a compatible battery.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What:

5 glass jars with orange seals

3 Ball mason jars with metal lids

Location: Cleveland Park, Nashville, TN

Condition: Not stated

Good for: Pantry storage, crafts, organizing small items, or decor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Various garden items, including:

Pink watering can

Yellow pot

Backyard bug spray

3 raised garden planter boxes

Planter container

Location: Asheford/Summerfield, Antioch, TN

Condition: Not stated

Good for: Starting or expanding a small garden, container gardening, and keeping bugs away.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Nashville Davidson tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.