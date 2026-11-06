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Nashville

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Nashville Davidson Today

8 days ago

Nashville Davidson neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby and useful.

Free items – driveway pickup off White Creek Pike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcW4D_1GoMuL7l00

What:

  • Child’s plastic picnic table
  • 6-foot lightweight folding table
  • Blue laundry hamper
    Take one or all three.

Location: Haynes Heights, Nashville, TN (off White Creek Pike between Briley Pkwy and Trinity Ln; driveway pickup, DM poster on Nextdoor for exact address)
Condition: Not stated
Pickup notes: Driveway pickup; message the poster for location details.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Outdoor hose reels & Greenworks hedge trimmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyWJX_1GoMuL7l00

What:

  • Two outdoor garden hose reels (one has wheels for easy transport)
  • Greenworks hedge trimmer (no battery included)

Location: White Bridge, Nashville, TN (West Nashville pickup)
Condition: Not stated
Good for: Yard work, garden hose storage, trimming hedges if you already have or can get a compatible battery.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Assorted glass jars with lids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoswy_1GoMuL7l00

What:

  • 5 glass jars with orange seals
  • 3 Ball mason jars with metal lids

Location: Cleveland Park, Nashville, TN
Condition: Not stated
Good for: Pantry storage, crafts, organizing small items, or decor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Garden tools and supplies in Antioch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqGWa_1GoMuL7l00

What: Various garden items, including:

  • Pink watering can
  • Yellow pot
  • Backyard bug spray
  • 3 raised garden planter boxes
  • Planter container

Location: Asheford/Summerfield, Antioch, TN
Condition: Not stated
Good for: Starting or expanding a small garden, container gardening, and keeping bugs away.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Nashville Davidson tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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