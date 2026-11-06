📅 Christkindlmarkt holiday market at MACC Nov 14–15

📅 Holiday Christkindlmarkt Weekend at the MACC

Get into the holiday spirit at the 5th Annual Christkindlmarkt by Shop the Market at the Mountain Arts Community Center (MACC) on November 14–15.

Enjoy a festive weekend with:

Local vendors and holiday shopping

Delicious food

Seasonal fun for families and friends

Special visits from Krampus and Santa

Bring the family, invite your friends, and kick off the holiday season with some mountain magic at the MACC in Signal Mountain.