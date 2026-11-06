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Signal Mountain
📅 Christkindlmarkt holiday market at MACC Nov 14–15
8 days ago
📅 Holiday Christkindlmarkt Weekend at the MACC
Get into the holiday spirit at the 5th Annual Christkindlmarkt by Shop the Market at the Mountain Arts Community Center (MACC) on November 14–15.
Enjoy a festive weekend with:
- Local vendors and holiday shopping
- Delicious food
- Seasonal fun for families and friends
- Special visits from Krampus and Santa
Bring the family, invite your friends, and kick off the holiday season with some mountain magic at the MACC in Signal Mountain.
More Info: Christkindlmarkt at the MACC
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