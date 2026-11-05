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Millington

📅 Future Family Open House at Tipton-Rosemark Academy

5 days ago
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📅 Explore Tipton-Rosemark Academy at Future Family Open House

Tipton-Rosemark Academy is hosting an after-hours Future Family Open House on Nov 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM CST.

Families can:

  • Tour the campus and classrooms
  • Meet school administration
  • Get curriculum details
  • Learn about admissions

Location: Tipton-Rosemark Academy, 8696 Rosemark Road, Millington, TN 38053.

If you’re considering TRA for your child, this is a good chance to see the school in person and ask questions about programs and how to apply.

More Info: Future Family Open House

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