📅 Future Family Open House at Tipton-Rosemark Academy

📅 Explore Tipton-Rosemark Academy at Future Family Open House

Tipton-Rosemark Academy is hosting an after-hours Future Family Open House on Nov 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM CST.

Families can:

Tour the campus and classrooms

Meet school administration

Get curriculum details

details Learn about admissions

Location: Tipton-Rosemark Academy, 8696 Rosemark Road, Millington, TN 38053.

If you’re considering TRA for your child, this is a good chance to see the school in person and ask questions about programs and how to apply.