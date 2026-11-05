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Millington
📅 Future Family Open House at Tipton-Rosemark Academy
5 days ago
📅 Explore Tipton-Rosemark Academy at Future Family Open House
Tipton-Rosemark Academy is hosting an after-hours Future Family Open House on Nov 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM CST.
Families can:
- Tour the campus and classrooms
- Meet school administration
- Get curriculum details
- Learn about admissions
Location: Tipton-Rosemark Academy, 8696 Rosemark Road, Millington, TN 38053.
If you’re considering TRA for your child, this is a good chance to see the school in person and ask questions about programs and how to apply.
More Info: Future Family Open House
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