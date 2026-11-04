⚖️ Chancery Court Part I motions and status conference Nov. 6, 2026

⚖️ Chancery Court Part I trial docket set for Nov. 6, 2026

The Chancery Court Part I trial docket for Friday, November 6, 2026 includes:

9:00 a.m. – MOTIONS (in-person)

(in-person) 11:30 a.m. – Docket No. 25-0166-I Status Conference (in-person)

All hearings are scheduled in-person, but you may request to appear by ZoomGov videoconference.

To do that, contact the Part I Calendar Clerk and ask for your matter to be set on ZoomGov instead of in-person.

This notice is mainly for attorneys and parties with cases on the Part I docket on 11/6/2026.