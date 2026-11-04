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⚖️ Chancery Court Part I motions and status conference Nov. 6, 2026
3 days ago
⚖️ Chancery Court Part I trial docket set for Nov. 6, 2026
The Chancery Court Part I trial docket for Friday, November 6, 2026 includes:
- 9:00 a.m. – MOTIONS (in-person)
- 11:30 a.m. – Docket No. 25-0166-I Status Conference (in-person)
All hearings are scheduled in-person, but you may request to appear by ZoomGov videoconference.
To do that, contact the Part I Calendar Clerk and ask for your matter to be set on ZoomGov instead of in-person.
This notice is mainly for attorneys and parties with cases on the Part I docket on 11/6/2026.
More Info: Part I – Chancery Clerk and Master of Metropolitan...
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