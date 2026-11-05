Tenino Holiday Market set for Thanksgiving weekend

The Tenino Holiday Market 2026 will run November 27–29, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day at The Kodiak Room, 225 Sussex Ave, Tenino, WA 98579. Shoppers can browse work from local artists across the whole venue and check out at one central area staffed by volunteers from the Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce and participating artists. The event is free to attend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tenino Arts