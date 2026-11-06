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Tenino

Tenino Connection Breakfast on November 7

8 days ago
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The monthly Tenino Connection Breakfast will be held on November 7 at 7:30 AM at Sandstone & Quarry Bar. Local business owners, community groups, and residents are invited to meet, share ideas, and connect with others who care about Tenino.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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