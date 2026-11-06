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Tenino
Tenino Connection Breakfast on November 7
8 days ago
The monthly Tenino Connection Breakfast will be held on November 7 at 7:30 AM at Sandstone & Quarry Bar. Local business owners, community groups, and residents are invited to meet, share ideas, and connect with others who care about Tenino.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce
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