Temple’s transportation scene is busy right now, especially around food distribution and OTR freight. If you’ve got a CDL or diesel skills, there are several solid options with steady hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Temple, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $64,000/year

Local food service delivery with a 4–5 day work week (Mon–Sat). Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and more. You’ll run set routes, unload product at customer sites, and be the face of the company.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Temple, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$27/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule: 3rd shift, Sun–Thu, 10:00 PM–6:30 AM

Hands-on role working on medium to heavy-duty trucks, trailers, and reefers. Includes Day 1 benefits, paid training, uniforms, and boot allowance, plus overtime chances and upcoming shop upgrades.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Temple, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29–$32/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule: 3rd shift, Sun–Thu, 10:00 PM–6:30 AM

Senior tech role for folks with 5–7 years of truck/trailer experience. You’ll handle advanced repairs, help guide other techs, and use digital tools to log and track all maintenance.

Employer: Coulter Services

Coulter Services Location: Temple, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a tractor-trailer or straight truck hauling food products on local, shuttle, and OTR routes. You’ll do pre/post-trip inspections, secure freight, unload product, and keep clean logs.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Temple, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run team OTR routes hauling no-touch auto parts across multiple states. Focus is on safe driving, accurate logs, and strong communication with your driving partner.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.