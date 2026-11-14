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🚌 Temple, TX Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Temple’s transportation scene is busy right now, especially around food distribution and OTR freight. If you’ve got a CDL or diesel skills, there are several solid options with steady hours and strong benefits.
Class B Delivery Driver
- Employer: Performance Food Group
- Location: Temple, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $64,000/year
Local food service delivery with a 4–5 day work week (Mon–Sat). Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and more. You’ll run set routes, unload product at customer sites, and be the face of the company.
Diesel Mechanic Technician A
- Employer: Performance Food Group
- Location: Temple, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$27/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: 3rd shift, Sun–Thu, 10:00 PM–6:30 AM
Hands-on role working on medium to heavy-duty trucks, trailers, and reefers. Includes Day 1 benefits, paid training, uniforms, and boot allowance, plus overtime chances and upcoming shop upgrades.
Lead Diesel Mechanic Technician
- Employer: Performance Food Group
- Location: Temple, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29–$32/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: 3rd shift, Sun–Thu, 10:00 PM–6:30 AM
Senior tech role for folks with 5–7 years of truck/trailer experience. You’ll handle advanced repairs, help guide other techs, and use digital tools to log and track all maintenance.
CDL-A Delivery Driver
- Employer: Coulter Services
- Location: Temple, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive a tractor-trailer or straight truck hauling food products on local, shuttle, and OTR routes. You’ll do pre/post-trip inspections, secure freight, unload product, and keep clean logs.
Team Truck Driver (Class A OTR)
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Temple, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run team OTR routes hauling no-touch auto parts across multiple states. Focus is on safe driving, accurate logs, and strong communication with your driving partner.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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