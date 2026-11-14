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Temple
🍽️ Temple, TX Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Temple’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from local restaurants to golf clubs and senior living. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and staying active.
Prep Cook – Korean Kitchen Team Member
- Employer: Nori Sushi & Korean
- Location: Temple, TX
- Type: Other (in-person)
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training
Love cooking and want to learn real Korean dishes? This prep cook role is hands-on, with a chance to grow, earn raises, and move up if you stick with the restaurant and show dedication.
Outside Services Attendant
- Employer: Wildflower Country Club (Invited)
- Location: Temple, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Full-time roles at Invited may include medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k), and paid time off (benefits vary by role and hours)
Great if you enjoy being outdoors and around golf. You’ll help members with bags and carts, keep the range and cart areas clean, and support daily golf operations for a smooth guest experience.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Morada Senior Living – Morada Temple
- Location: Temple, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, paid time off and holidays, 401(k) with company match, Employee Assistance Program, accident insurance (for eligible team members)
You’ll keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and equipment, cleaning floors, and helping with supplies. Good fit if you like a steady routine and want full-time hours with benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same place. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Temple tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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