Temple’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from local restaurants to golf clubs and senior living. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and staying active.

Employer: Nori Sushi & Korean

Nori Sushi & Korean Location: Temple, TX

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: From $17.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training

Love cooking and want to learn real Korean dishes? This prep cook role is hands-on, with a chance to grow, earn raises, and move up if you stick with the restaurant and show dedication.

Employer: Wildflower Country Club (Invited)

Location: Temple, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Full-time roles at Invited may include medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k), and paid time off (benefits vary by role and hours)

Great if you enjoy being outdoors and around golf. You’ll help members with bags and carts, keep the range and cart areas clean, and support daily golf operations for a smooth guest experience.

Employer: Morada Senior Living – Morada Temple

Location: Temple, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, paid time off and holidays, 401(k) with company match, Employee Assistance Program, accident insurance (for eligible team members)

You’ll keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and equipment, cleaning floors, and helping with supplies. Good fit if you like a steady routine and want full-time hours with benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same place. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Temple tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.