Temple neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from comfy seating to a big garage sale full of treasures.

Item: Beige armchair with cushions

Price: FREE — must pick up

Condition: Used; zipper is broken on the cushion. Current owner picked it up from a curb and decided not to repair it.

Location: Ridgeway, Temple, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, cushioned chair that could work in a living room, bedroom, or office if you don’t mind fixing or replacing the cushion cover.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Green chenille boneless sofa set

Price: Free

Condition: Used; has some flaws and the owner notes they have dogs (expect pet wear and possible fur).

Location: Thornton, Temple, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Soft, casual seating set that could be great for a game room, kids’ room, or den if you’re okay with some wear and pet signs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Note: This is a garage sale, not a free-only event, but it includes a variety of low-cost items that may be of interest.

Items mentioned include:

Collectibles: Danbury Mint, Lionel Train, Star Wars, Lego, model airplanes, vintage Girl Scout items

Danbury Mint, Lionel Train, Star Wars, Lego, model airplanes, vintage Girl Scout items Electronics: Sony 2-deck tape deck, vintage 35mm Minolta camera, Subaru entertainment system, scanner

Sony 2-deck tape deck, vintage 35mm Minolta camera, Subaru entertainment system, scanner Household & misc: Bed frames, household items, foot massager, wreath, men’s jackets, women’s boots, backpacks, and more

Payment: Cash only

Time: 8am–1pm

Location: 1016 Westend, Temple, TX (off Tarver Dr.)

Source: nextdoor.com

Contact: Poster says they will not have time to respond to messages — best to just show up during sale hours.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, try to reach out or head over soon — free items and good deals in Temple tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.