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🎁 Free Items Popping Up Around Temple — Sofas, Chair & More
Temple neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from comfy seating to a big garage sale full of treasures.
Beige Armchair with Cushions
Item: Beige armchair with cushions
Price: FREE — must pick up
Condition: Used; zipper is broken on the cushion. Current owner picked it up from a curb and decided not to repair it.
Location: Ridgeway, Temple, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, cushioned chair that could work in a living room, bedroom, or office if you don’t mind fixing or replacing the cushion cover.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Green Chenille Boneless Sofa Set
Item: Green chenille boneless sofa set
Price: Free
Condition: Used; has some flaws and the owner notes they have dogs (expect pet wear and possible fur).
Location: Thornton, Temple, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Soft, casual seating set that could be great for a game room, kids’ room, or den if you’re okay with some wear and pet signs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Garage sale
Note: This is a garage sale, not a free-only event, but it includes a variety of low-cost items that may be of interest.
Items mentioned include:
- Collectibles: Danbury Mint, Lionel Train, Star Wars, Lego, model airplanes, vintage Girl Scout items
- Electronics: Sony 2-deck tape deck, vintage 35mm Minolta camera, Subaru entertainment system, scanner
- Household & misc: Bed frames, household items, foot massager, wreath, men’s jackets, women’s boots, backpacks, and more
Payment: Cash only
Time: 8am–1pm
Location: 1016 Westend, Temple, TX (off Tarver Dr.)
Source: nextdoor.com
Contact: Poster says they will not have time to respond to messages — best to just show up during sale hours.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, try to reach out or head over soon — free items and good deals in Temple tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.