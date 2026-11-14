Temple has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these kitties are at the City of Temple Animal Shelter, Heart To Home and are looking for their perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: City of Temple Animal Shelter, Heart To Home

Location: Temple, TX

This little baby girl is a mostly white Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. Kittens do best with time, patience, and gentle handling as they learn about the world.

For details on vaccines, spay status, and adoption fee, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Shelter: City of Temple Animal Shelter, Heart To Home

Location: Temple, TX

This fluffy Domestic Longhair baby has a beautiful calico/dilute calico coat. Longhair kittens will need a bit of brushing as they grow, which is a great way to bond and keep their fur tangle‑free.

Please reach out to the shelter for information on her medical care, spay status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: City of Temple Animal Shelter, Heart To Home

Location: Temple, TX

This adult female Domestic Shorthair is also mostly white and may be a calmer choice for someone who wants a more settled cat instead of a high‑energy kitten. Adult cats often adjust well and show their true personalities quickly.

Contact the shelter to learn about her health history, spay status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Temple, TX, consider visiting City of Temple Animal Shelter, Heart To Home to meet these lovely cats in person. Giving a shelter cat a home opens up space for another animal in need.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.