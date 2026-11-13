Temple’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both entry-level and experienced medical pros. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in Temple, TX.

Employer: Will-O-Bell

Will-O-Bell Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping residents with daily care like bathing, dressing, feeding, and mobility under the direction of an RN or LVN. You’ll need a current Texas CNA certification, good communication skills, and the ability to handle physical tasks like lifting and transferring.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the histopathology lab operations, from staff scheduling and training to equipment maintenance and safety compliance. Requires 3+ years of experience, an Associate’s degree or equivalent experience, and ASCP Histotechnician or Histotechnologist certification.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support anesthesia teams by setting up equipment and supplies, cleaning and restocking ORs, and responding to supply requests. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma/GED, BLS (or within 30 days), and less than a year of experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.