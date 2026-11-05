🏥 Temple, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN, Tech & Physician Roles

Temple’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems and specialty units hiring across the board. If you’re in healthcare and want strong teams plus solid benefits, these Temple openings are worth a look.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Temple, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the OR supporting surgeons with instruments, counts, and sterile technique in a large, not‑for‑profit system. Benefits may include day‑1 eligibility, 401(k) match up to 5%, and debt‑free tuition assistance.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Temple, TX – STC2 Cardiac Telemetry Unit

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Care for stable but complex cardiac and neuro patients on a 38‑bed telemetry unit in a Level I Trauma, teaching hospital. Role is for RNs with 12+ months experience, with strong teamwork, supportive leadership, and day‑1 benefits.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Temple, TX

Type: Travel, 13‑week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,617 per week (package based on 40 hrs; stipend TBD)

Travel assignment for an experienced Cardiac Sonographer with benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start, plus weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and bonuses. Good fit if you want solid pay, steady hours, and a travel‑first agency culture.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, TX

Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am), 36 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Join a 20‑bed Neuroscience ICU caring for high‑acuity neuro and neurosurgical patients in a Magnet®‑designated Level I Trauma Center. Requires 1 year of ICU RN experience; offers relocation bonus, day‑1 benefits, 401(k) match up to 5%, PTO, and tuition support.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Temple, TX – Women’s Services

Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a Level IV Maternal Care and Magnet® hospital handling about 300 births/month with 12 L&D rooms, 3 OB ORs, and an OB ED. Requires 2 years of RN experience and offers day‑1 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Temple, TX – Central Texas VA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Pay/Perks: Competitive VA salary, annual bonus, 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension + 401(k) up to 5%, and Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000 (per VA review)

Provide full‑scope anesthesia care (general, neuraxial, blocks, monitored care) for veterans, plus ICU/PACU support and call coverage. Ideal for a board‑certified anesthesiologist interested in academic‑style practice, leadership, and federal benefits.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Temple, TX

Type: Full-time, employed

Salary: Not listed

Join a busy, established group of 13 ophthalmologists and 6 optometrists with options to perform cataract surgery and teach residents and medical students. Monday–Friday schedule, limited call (4 weeks/year), and a full benefits package with day‑1 eligibility, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most systems here are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.