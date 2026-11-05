🛒 Temple, TX Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Temple’s customer-facing jobs are steady right now, with options from office-based roles to beauty and salon work. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Panel Specialists Inc

Panel Specialists Inc Location: Temple, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role handling customer orders, quotes, and shipping info for furniture and wall systems. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with both customers and internal teams, and want solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Estelle Nail Spa

Location: Temple, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00 – $13.00 per hour

Front desk role where you greet clients, book appointments, answer calls, and run the register in a busy salon. Great if you enjoy a social, beauty-focused setting and want a flexible schedule and employee discounts.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Temple, TX (in store)

(in store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house and floor support role focused on stocking, merchandising, and keeping the store clean and organized so guests have a great shopping experience. Good for someone who likes staying active, can lift up to 25 lbs, and is open to a flexible schedule including mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.