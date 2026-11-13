City Hall counter services are now open at the Civic Center, located at 5938 Kauffman Avenue, while the City Hall Building is closed to the public for long-term facility upgrades to improve ADA access, safety, and the visitor experience. About 7,000 people visit City Hall in person each year, and the project is described as an investment in better customer service and a safer, more welcoming building. Construction is expected to be finished by Spring 2027, and the City will share more updates as work moves forward.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Temple City - Government