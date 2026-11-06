Apply for a Tempe neighborhood grant

Have an idea to improve your neighborhood? Tempe’s Neighborhood Grant program is now accepting applications for the upcoming cycle, and applications are due at 5 p.m. April 21, 2027.

Tempe offers grants to Neighborhood Associations (NAs) and Homeowners Associations (HOAs) to fund projects for art, sustainable landscaping, park improvements and adaptive streets initiatives. Up to $20,000* is awarded to selected NAs and HOAs.

A match of at least 25% of the total award is required for HOAs. NAs do not require a match. Associations may combine efforts and submit a joint application to be considered for additional funding.

An informational meeting and application assistance sessions will be Nov. 10 virtually and in person at Pyle Adult Recreation Center.

Named after community activist and long-time city employee Maryanne Corder, the Maryanne Corder Neighborhood Grant Program uses city capital improvement funds to support grassroots neighborhood improvement projects. The program was founded in 1994 and has since invested more than $6.3 million into the community through public-lead projects.

Last cycle, City Council approved $350,000 in grants for projects including 220 tree plantings, four pollinator gardens, four water conservation upgrades to landscaping, new park benches and tables, entryway signage and lighting and murals.