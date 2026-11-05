Holiday held events at Tempe Marketplace

Tempe Marketplace is celebrating the holiday season this November and December with festive entertainment, family activities and opportunities to give back. From tree-lighting celebrations benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital to Santa visits, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Walk- N- Roll for Spina Bifida Association of Arizona

On Saturday, Nov. 7, guests are asked to check in at 9 a.m. for a 10 a.m. race. All are welcome to help walk to for all impacted by Spina Bifida. Join the community celebration, raise awareness about Spina Bifida and help fundraise for AZ’s chapter mission.

Arizona Nutcracker Performance

Families can enjoy a seasonal performance of the Arizona Nutcracker 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, bringing the holiday ballet to The District Stage for a festive afternoon of entertainment.

Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Tempe Marketplace

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Where: The District Street and The District Stage

What: Tempe Marketplace will welcome the season with a toy themed holiday event including live performances, photo opportunities with holiday characters, a hot chocolate bar and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The holiday tree will light up at 7 p.m., and free Santa photos will continue until 8 p.m. Admission is free. Ticketed VIP experiences are available, with proceeds benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund. Visit the event page for details and tickets.

Holiday Gift Wrapping

Shoppers can have their holiday gifts wrapped in exchange for a donation, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Phoenix Children’s. The booth is open from Dec. 18 through Dec. 24, during regular mall hours.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree at Tempe Marketplace

Shoppers can help fulfill a local child’s holiday wishes by selecting an angel tag and purchasing the gifts listed. The Salvation Army’s annual program supports local families during the holiday season. The tree will be available from Nov. 13 through Dec. 20.