    Tempe grants funding to 17 Kyrene arts teachers

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NwwB_0wGCTNSr00

    Seventeen Kyrene teachers will now be able to purchase musical instruments, secure residencies in which practicing professionals will teach alongside them and stock up on supplies for student theatre productions or art projects thanks to recent grants from the city of Tempe.

    The city of Tempe awards grants of up to $750 each year to be used for art and music supplies and after school drama support, a district release explained. Additional grants of $2,000 are awarded to support professional clinician visits to provide hands-on experiences for students and professional development opportunities for teachers.

    Kyrene educators who qualified for the grants include fine arts, performing arts and music teachers. The funds, totaling over $15,000, will fund projects and clinician visits at six Kyrene schools for the 2024-25 school year.

    Below is a list of the Kyrene teachers receiving the grant funding from the city of Tempe:

    Kyrene de los Niños

    • Art teacher Linda Sun will pay for a guest ceramic artist to work with a kindergarten and 1st grade class to guide them through the process of ceramic making from start to finish.
    • Music teacher Mike Blair will use the grant to purchase a drum set and bongos, expanding access to percussion instruments, especially for 4th and 5th grade students.

    Kyrene del Norte

    • Music teacher Scott Harnisch and art teacher Sara Drury collaborated on their submission and will use the grant to support Norte’s annual drama production.

    Kyrene de la Mariposa

    • Music teachers Mandy Azose and Ruben Johnson collaborated on their submission and will use the funds to purchase a bass xylophone and alto xylophone.
    • Art teacher Ashley Wutich will use the grant to purchase supplies that will enable Mariposa students to explore a diverse range of 2D and 3D art projects and allow students to experiment with various art materials such as creating and glazing ceramics.

    Kyrene de las Manitas

    • Music teacher Lisa Sellers will use the grant to purchase percussion instruments and sheet music for Manitas music classes.
    • Art teacher Sarah Craig is using the grant to purchase mixed media art supplies for young artists.

    C.I. Waggoner

    • Art teacher Caitlin Sabato will use the funds to introduce Gelli printmaking to students in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades, enhancing students’ understanding of printmaking techniques.
    • Music teachers Angie Marshall and Whitney Cuzzolina will use the grant to purchase percussion instruments and ukulele stands for young Waggoner musicians.

    Kyrene Middle School

    • Theatre teacher Erin Passmonick will pay for a resident artist to teach technical theatre students set painting techniques, integrating art and theatre.
    • Theatre teacher Rachel Self will use grant funds to help procure props for upcoming school productions.
    • Orchestra and Mariachi teacher Julio Contreras is purchasing additional supplies and adding new string guitars to his popular Mariachi program.
    • Band teacher Selena Ryan will use the funds to purchase new reeds for middle school band students, ensuring resources are available so that all students can play their chosen instruments.
    • Art teacher Chiu-Chu Ting will pay for a guest artist to bolster students’ knowledge and skills in art by exploring various artistic media.

    Many of these teachers are repeat recipients of the Arts in Education grants, according to the release. The grants promote continued learning and creative expression by enhancing the offerings Kyrene schools provide.

    For more, visit www.kyrene.org/finearts .

