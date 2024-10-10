Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tempe Independent

    No. 16 Utah to face Arizona State after move from Pac-12 to Big 12

    By (),

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGhhH_0w1s3RwS00

    No. 16 Utah (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at Arizona State (4-1, 1-1), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

    BetMGM College Football Odds: Utah by 6 1/2.

    Series record: Arizona State leads 22-12.

    WHAT’S AT STAKE?

    Two former Pac-12 members meet for the first time since moving to the Big 12. The Utes had a bye week after their first loss of the season, 23-10 at home to Arizona on Sept. 28. The Utes, as usual, have been one of the nation's toughest defensive teams and may get quarterback Cameron Rising back after he missed most of four games. The Sun Devils have taken huge strides in their second season under coach Kenny Dillingham, bouncing back from a close loss to Texas Tech by beating Kansas 35-31 last week.

    KEY MATCHUP

    Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt vs. Utah's defense. Leavitt is off to a strong start in the desert after transferring from Michigan State. Leavitt and the Sun Devils will be facing their stiffest test yet against Utah. The Utes are physical, have one of the Big 12's best pass rushes and is fourth nationally on third downs, allowing teams to convert 24.7% of the time.

    PLAYERS TO WATCH

    Utah: Rising. Utah's injury-plagued quarterback was expected to be one of the nation's best after missing last season with a severe knee injury suffered the year before. Instead, Rising hasn't played since dislocating a finger on this throwing had the second week of the season. Coach Kyle Whittingham has been coy about Rising's return this week, but added there's a chance he could play.

    Arizona State: RB Cameron Skattebo. A year after playing everywhere from quarterback to tight end due to injuries, Skattebo has been superb as Arizona State's featured running back. The Sacramento State transfer was named the Big 12's co-offensive player of the week after rushing for 182 yards and a touchdown against Kansas.

    FACTS & FIGURES

    Utah's defense is third nationally in first downs allowed at 12.6 per game. ... Arizona State is 3-0 at home for the first time since 2018. ... The Utes lead the Big 12 with 2.4 sacks per game. ... The Sun Devils have rushed for at least 300 yards twice this season, including 313 against Kansas. ... Utah is second nationally in time of possession, controlling the ball nearly 36 minutes every game. ... Arizona State drew 54,639 fans last week — largest since 2018 — despite temperatures over 100 degrees at kickoff and is expecting another big crowd.

    ___

    Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Tempe Town Lake celebrating its 25th
    Tempe Independent3 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 minutes ago
    Watch the replay: U.S. Senate race with Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA18 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    RV Camps Fill Neighborhoods With Homeless - City Looks To Tow Them Off - Where Will These People Go?
    Debra Blackwell9 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz11 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy