Tempe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like hands-on patient care at home or in a clinic. Here are a few strong picks hiring now around town.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Tempe, AZ (homecare-based)

(homecare-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll set up and maintain respiratory equipment like ventilators, monitors, CPAP, and oxygen systems, often in patients’ homes. This role is a good fit if you like direct patient education, doing full assessments, and don’t mind using your own car for visits and on-call shifts.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Location: Tempe, AZ (85281)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $17 – $20/hour

Support seniors with rides to appointments, bathing, grooming, light housekeeping, meals, and memory care safety—often with just one client close to your own neighborhood. This is a nice match if you enjoy older adults, want strong support from management, and like the idea of rewards, paid training, and PTO.

Employer: Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers / Athletico Physical Therapy

Location: Tempe, AZ 85282

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,000 – $100,000/year (base pay range for 40 hours)

Clinic-based PT role with a big focus on quality care, mentorship, and continuing education, plus a wide benefits package starting day one. You’ll treat a variety of patients, use an AI documentation scribe to cut charting time, and have access to CEU days, leadership programs, and student loan support (for eligible clinicians).

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.