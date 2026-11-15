Tempe’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry-level to experienced techs. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: IntePros (medical device manufacturer client)

IntePros (medical device manufacturer client) Location: Tempe, AZ | Type: Full-time | Travel: None

| Full-time | None Why it’s interesting: Lead a team of techs in a fast-paced, automated manufacturing plant. You’ll troubleshoot PLC-controlled equipment, support continuous improvement, and train other technicians.

Employer: MISA Imports Inc.

Location: Tempe, AZ | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Classic warehouse role with heavy lifting and pallet jack work, plus strong benefits: health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employer-paid disability and life insurance.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Location: Tempe, AZ | Type: Full-time | Schedule: 6:00 AM–6:30 PM, rotating 2-2-3

| Full-time | 6:00 AM–6:30 PM, rotating 2-2-3 Why it’s interesting: Keep production lines running for one of Coca-Cola’s major bottlers. Role is hands-on maintenance with overtime options, health benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, tuition help, and free/discounted product.

Employer: West Pharmaceutical Services

Location: Tempe, AZ | Type: Full-time, 9-month fixed-term | Shift: Wed–Fri + every other Sat, 5:45 AM–6:00 PM

| Full-time, | Wed–Fri + every other Sat, 5:45 AM–6:00 PM Why it’s interesting: Good fit if you’re detail-focused and like quality work. You’ll inspect in-process and finished products, handle documentation, and support ISO standards, with benefits, training, and milestone bonuses ($1,000 at 12 & 24 weeks).

Employer: LeanTeq (EnPro Industries)

Location: Tempe, AZ | Type: Full-time | Shift: 1st shift

| Full-time | 1st shift Pay: $22.00–$27.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Work in the semiconductor supply chain handling chemicals, cleanroom processes, and precision cleaning of critical parts. Offers medical, dental, vision (starting first month), 401(k) with up to 6% match, PTO, and 10 holidays.

Employer: TurbineAero Engines Technics

Location: Tempe, AZ | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Why it’s interesting: Entry-level path into aerospace precision machining. You’ll learn CNC/manual machining, blueprint reading, inspection with gauges, and basic troubleshooting while you earn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.