Tempe’s engineering scene is busy right now – from aerospace to civil and virtual design, there’s a lot hiring across town. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design and program PLC/HMI systems for automated manufacturing equipment. Good fit if you have Allen-Bradley experience and want full benefits, yearly raises, bonuses, and strong growth potential in a stable company.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $175,000 + bonus

Lead commissioning for complex MEP/HVAC/BAS systems on commercial and healthcare projects. Senior role for someone with 10+ years experience who likes owning budgets, schedules, and client relationships.

Employer: Sundt Construction

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (market competitive)

Create and manage 3D/4D/5D BIM models for major projects using Revit/Navisworks. Great if you have a construction background, 3–4+ years with BIM tools, and want employee-ownership, strong benefits, and bonuses.

Employer: Harter Aerospace (HEICO subsidiary)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role for people with a mechanical background who want to break into aerospace MRO. No prior aerospace required—just solid mechanical skills, reliability, and willingness to learn.

Employer: Indian Health Service

Location: Tempe, AZ (federal role, term up to 10 years)

(federal role, term up to 10 years) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Varies by federal pay table

Plan and oversee water, wastewater, and solid waste projects with Tribal communities. Engineering degree required; role may qualify for IHS Student Loan Repayment and offers full federal benefits.

Employer: Indian Health Service

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time (term up to 10 years)

Full-time (term up to 10 years) Salary: Varies by federal pay table

Field-heavy civil tech role doing surveying, drafting, and construction inspection for Tribal water projects. Good for those with surveying/drafting experience who want federal benefits and loan repayment eligibility.

Employer: IES Communications

Location: Tempe, AZ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $109,000 – $117,000/year

Lead a VDC/BIM team, manage Revit/Navisworks models, and mentor staff. Ideal if you have 5+ years with Revit/Navisworks and want leadership responsibilities plus 401(k) match, PTO, and solid health benefits.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Tempe or Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior civil/transportation engineer role leading roadway and infrastructure design teams. Great for someone with 7+ years, a PE (or close), and interest in mentoring staff and winning/delivering transportation projects.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Tempe, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CA reference): $131,000 – $163,000/year (Tempe offer will vary)

Own complex aerospace engineering projects from concept through delivery. Best for 5+ year aerospace project engineers who want big-system impact plus strong medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,300 – $148,800/year

Senior quality role partnering with R&D on new medical device development, risk management, and manufacturing process design. Good fit if you have 4+ years engineering and experience with CAPA, stats, and design controls.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,700 – $129,500/year

Support reprocessed medical devices, lead risk management and design reviews, and mentor junior engineers. Great if you have 2+ years engineering, quality experience, and want to grow in a regulated med device environment.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Tempe engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.