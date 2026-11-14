Rio Salado College students are invited to compete in the MCEL Fall Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (doors open 10 a.m.) at Phoenix College, Bulpitt Auditorium, along with students from all 10 Maricopa Community Colleges, with friends, family, and spectators welcome. Rio Salado is also looking for student gamers interested in Overwatch, Rocket League, League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty, and students do not need an existing team or prior competitive experience to get involved. Register for the tournament here: MCEL Smash Bros. Tournament Registration and learn more or join the Rio Salado Esports community at Rio Salado Esports.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rio Salado College