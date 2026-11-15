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🎁 Free Tempe Finds Today — Beds, Dress & Party Decor
Tempe neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from bedroom furniture to party supplies. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
King Headboard, Frame & Box Springs (No Mattress)
Item: King headboard, bed frame, and king box springs (no mattress)
Condition: Good condition, mattress not included
Location: The Lakes, Maricopa, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice basic setup if you already have a king mattress or plan to get one. You’ll get the headboard, frame, and box springs together as a set.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Quinceañera Dress with Pillow
Item: White Quinceañera dress with pillow and original garment bag
Condition: Has alcohol stain, dirty hem from dance floor and walking from church to reception; pillow also has a stain
Location: Near McClintock and Rural, Tempe, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Beautiful white dress with intricate lace details. It needs some love and cleaning, but could be perfect if you or a family member can repair or refresh it. Comes with the matching pillow and original garment bag.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Birthday Balloons – “Happy Birthday” & “Aged to Perfection”
Item: Nine birthday balloons in three groups
Design: Limited edition star-shaped balloons with “Happy Birthday” and “Aged to Perfection” text
Location: Suggs/Bradley/McCManor, Tempe, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun party decor if you have a birthday coming up, especially for an adult milestone celebration. Three small groups of balloons ready to reuse if you can pick them up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to contact the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies in Tempe tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.