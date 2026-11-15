Tempe neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from bedroom furniture to party supplies. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: King headboard, bed frame, and king box springs (no mattress)

Condition: Good condition, mattress not included

Location: The Lakes, Maricopa, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice basic setup if you already have a king mattress or plan to get one. You’ll get the headboard, frame, and box springs together as a set.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White Quinceañera dress with pillow and original garment bag

Condition: Has alcohol stain, dirty hem from dance floor and walking from church to reception; pillow also has a stain

Location: Near McClintock and Rural, Tempe, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Beautiful white dress with intricate lace details. It needs some love and cleaning, but could be perfect if you or a family member can repair or refresh it. Comes with the matching pillow and original garment bag.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Nine birthday balloons in three groups

Design: Limited edition star-shaped balloons with “Happy Birthday” and “Aged to Perfection” text

Location: Suggs/Bradley/McCManor, Tempe, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun party decor if you have a birthday coming up, especially for an adult milestone celebration. Three small groups of balloons ready to reuse if you can pick them up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to contact the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies in Tempe tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.