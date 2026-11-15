Tempe’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Slice, dice, and package fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays looking great, and help customers in a busy produce department. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on food prep, staying organized, and working on your feet.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the deli counter slicing meats and cheeses, prepping hot and cold foods, and helping customers grab quick meals. Expect a fast pace, lots of customer interaction, and some cash-handling.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Bake breads, pastries, and desserts, decorate items, and keep bakery cases full and appealing. Great for someone with baking experience who likes early shifts and detailed work.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily bakery operations by prepping dough, glazing pastries, helping with baking, and keeping the area clean. Nice role if you want to learn the baking side while still helping customers.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on decorating cakes and desserts, handling custom orders, and keeping display cases stocked and pretty. Best for someone with prior cake decorating experience and strong attention to detail.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Tempe, AZ (ASU)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare a variety of dishes for ASU dining using standardized recipes, from chopping and cooking to plating and food safety. Good match if you already have cook experience and want steady campus-based work.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe)

(Westin Tempe) Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all culinary operations for Terra Tempe, SkySill Rooftop Lounge, the coffee outlet, and hotel events. This is a high-responsibility role covering menu development, team leadership, and food and labor cost control.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels

Location: 725 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (plus tips, where eligible)

Help run shifts, open/close the store, coach team members, and keep guests happy—mostly morning and daytime hours, with stores closing by 2–5 PM. Nice option if you want leadership experience without late-night restaurant hours.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.