undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tempe
🔧 Tempe Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Tempe’s staying busy, and so are the buildings that keep this city running. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and working right, these roles are worth a look.
General Maintenance Mechanic (Zone A – Tempe campus)
- Employer: Arizona State University
- Location: Tempe, AZ (Tempe campus, may travel to other ASU sites)
- Salary: $21.49/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 1:30 pm–10:00 pm
- Requirements: High school diploma and 2+ years related maintenance experience (or equivalent mix of training/experience); valid Arizona driver’s license.
- Why it’s appealing: Steady evening shift doing a mix of electrical, plumbing, and carpentry work on campus buildings, plus strong benefits like 22 vacation days, 12 sick days, 10 holidays, tuition reduction, retirement, and health coverage. Good fit if you want long-term growth and like working with your hands in an institutional setting.
PM Houseperson – Westin Tempe
- Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe)
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Salary: $18.75/hour
- Type: Full-time, PM shift (evenings), weekends & holidays required
- Why it’s appealing: Keep guest areas clean and support room attendants in a busy downtown hotel. Comes with hotel room discounts (Marriott & Crescent), flexible schedules, vacation/sick pay, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, insurance options, and tuition reimbursement.
AM Houseperson – Westin Tempe
- Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe)
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Salary: $18.75/hour
- Type: Full-time, AM shift (mornings), weekends & holidays required
- Why it’s appealing: Similar duties to the PM role—corridors, stairwells, public areas, and helping room attendants—but on a morning schedule. Same solid perks: travel discounts, benefits for full- and part-time staff, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities in hospitality.
If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.