Tempe’s staying busy, and so are the buildings that keep this city running. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and working right, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Arizona State University

Arizona State University Location: Tempe, AZ (Tempe campus, may travel to other ASU sites)

Salary: $21.49/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 1:30 pm–10:00 pm

Requirements: High school diploma and 2+ years related maintenance experience (or equivalent mix of training/experience); valid Arizona driver’s license .

High school diploma and related maintenance experience (or equivalent mix of training/experience); valid . Why it’s appealing: Steady evening shift doing a mix of electrical, plumbing, and carpentry work on campus buildings, plus strong benefits like 22 vacation days, 12 sick days, 10 holidays, tuition reduction, retirement, and health coverage. Good fit if you want long-term growth and like working with your hands in an institutional setting.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Salary: $18.75/hour

Type: Full-time, PM shift (evenings), weekends & holidays required

Why it’s appealing: Keep guest areas clean and support room attendants in a busy downtown hotel. Comes with hotel room discounts (Marriott & Crescent), flexible schedules, vacation/sick pay, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, insurance options, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Salary: $18.75/hour

Type: Full-time, AM shift (mornings), weekends & holidays required

Why it’s appealing: Similar duties to the PM role—corridors, stairwells, public areas, and helping room attendants—but on a morning schedule. Same solid perks: travel discounts, benefits for full- and part-time staff, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities in hospitality.

If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.