Tempe’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in construction, aerospace, finance, and higher ed. If you’re ready to step into a bigger role, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ASU Foundation for a New American University

ASU Foundation for a New American University Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior fundraising role leads all advancement for ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, managing major gifts (including $1M+ prospects), strategy, and a team of gift officers. You’ll sit on the Institute’s leadership team, partner closely with the Dean, and tap into donors across arts, design, fashion, film, and gaming.

Employer: Creative Environments

Location: Tempe, AZ (Corporate office 85284)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead operations for a growing construction and design firm, aligning the design studio, supply chain, production, and field teams. You’ll own strategy, project delivery, budgets, vendor performance, and quality/safety across multiple builds.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid, 4 days/week in office expected)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shape the future of how Edward Jones advisors run and grow their practices. This senior strategy role designs practice models, teaming structures, and growth frameworks, leading cross-functional initiatives that impact thousands of advisors.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid, 4 days/week in office expected)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a high-volume operations team handling 529 plans, offbook processing, and audit support. You’ll lead 5+ associates/contractors, manage vendor relationships, tighten risk controls, and drive process improvements.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace – Control Systems

Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $219,000–$274,000/year + incentives

Own complex defense and space programs from development through production for advanced actuation systems. This role is highly visible, uses full earned value management (EVM), and requires a PMP or CAPM (or willingness to obtain within 6 months) and U.S. person status.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Tempe, AZ (regional role with ~60% North America travel )

(regional role with ) Type: Full-time

Salary (Tempe band): $90,300–$158,000/year + RSUs & sign-on

Act as Amazon’s senior owner’s rep on large, complex logistics facilities (new builds, retrofits, expansions). You’ll own budgets, contracts, design oversight, and partner performance while driving safety, schedule, and cost across multiple sites.

Employer: Hart Rentals

Location: Tempe, AZ (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Salary: $52,200–$64,100/year

Run day-to-day operations for a Tesla-focused repair shop and mobile service, leading a small team of mechanics and owning scheduling, parts, and customer communication. Great fit if you like being hands-on, solving problems, and growing in the EV space.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.