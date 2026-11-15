Tempe’s retail scene is busy right now—groceries, banking, beauty, and auto are all hiring. Lots of options here if you like helping people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the store and sometimes run shifts—help customers with parts, lead the floor team, and handle opening/closing. Solid benefits, promote-from-within culture, and bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight/early shifts keeping shelves full, clean, and organized. Good fit if you like physical work, a fast pace, and fewer customers while you stock.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level front-end role as cashier or courtesy clerk. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and lots of on-the-job training if you’re just starting out.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop the store for online orders, pick great-quality items, and prep bags for pickup. Active job with handheld tech and steady movement all shift.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the meat/seafood counter—prep, package, and stock fresh products while helping customers choose cuts and cooking ideas. Weekly pay and access to benefits if eligible.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Chop and package fresh fruits and veggies, build eye-catching displays, and keep prep areas clean. Great if you like food prep and a fast-paced, team setting.

Employer: Infosys

Location: Tempe, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based customer service and order management using SAP and Salesforce in a manufacturing environment. Needs 2+ years of customer service plus SAP/MRP experience; hybrid schedule with some Saturdays.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping patients with questions, orders, and compliance with physician directions. You’ll document calls, enter orders, and update customer info in their systems.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of stocking, recovery, cleaning, and helping customers on the sales floor. Very active job with lots of walking and lifting, plus a big focus on safety and neat displays.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Tempe, AZ (100% in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for incentives/commission)

Phone and video banking role where you test new digital tools, advise clients, and connect them to Chase products. Requires 1+ year of sales in banking/financial services and NMLS registration under the SAFE Act.

Employer: Foursight Capital LLC (OneMain auto purchase department)

Location: Tempe, AZ (Onsite)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits for some part-timers)

Call-center style role helping customers finance vehicles through dealerships—processing applications, handling escalations, and working with underwriting. Create your own schedule within set hours; credit/finance knowledge and sales or call center experience are a plus.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square (Tempe area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission)

Lead a team of Beauty Advisors, run events, and grow a specific beauty brand’s business. Great for someone with 3–5 years of beauty/retail leadership who loves trends, clienteling, and hitting sales goals.

Employer: Drybar

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role at a blowout salon—check clients in and out, manage bookings, and keep the shop vibe fun and welcoming. Ideal if you’re outgoing, can juggle tasks, and enjoy a beauty-focused setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Tempe roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.