Tempe’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, finance, and logistics. If you’ve got a law or compliance background, there are some strong options here with solid pay and big-name employers.

Employer: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Location: Tempe, AZ (plus NJ, UT, CA) – on-site 4 days/week

(plus NJ, UT, CA) – Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,300 – $368,500/year

Senior IP counsel role supporting BD’s medical technology business. You’ll lead freedom-to-operate, patent portfolio strategy, and IP due diligence for new products, working closely with R&D and business leaders. Comes with a very broad benefits package, annual bonus, and long-term incentive potential.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,057 – $123,497/year

High-level supervision role focused on complex products like annuities, structured products, and alternatives. You’ll act as a subject-matter expert for advisors nationwide, ensuring transactions meet FINRA/SEC/state rules. Ideal if you hold Series 7, 66 (or 63 & 65), 9 & 10 (or 24) and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and equity options.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.46 – $34.85/hour

Hands-on compliance role supporting North American Surface Transportation (NAST) safety programs. You’ll manage daily compliance operations, maintain datasets, build reports in Excel/SQL, and keep documentation audit-ready on a 4x10 schedule (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat). Includes Amazon’s standard medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and RSUs.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.