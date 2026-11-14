Tempe’s building scene is busy right now, and a few solid crews are hiring. If you like working with your hands and being out on site, these are worth a look.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

JE Dunn Construction Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day equipment operations for a major commercial contractor. You’ll manage deliveries, warehouse and fleet maintenance, DOT compliance, and help keep jobs supplied and moving. Needs 5+ years equipment operations experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: ECS Group of Companies

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

No experience? This is a paid training role doing field testing of soil, concrete, and other materials on job sites. They pay for your certifications, and you’ll be out in the field most days, building skills that can grow into a long-term career.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role for carpenters with 2+ years commercial experience. You’ll handle concrete formwork, rebar placement, flatwork finishing, and/or finish carpentry on large projects. Great if you already own your tools and want steady, safety-focused work.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.