Tempe has a nice mix of office and hands-on admin roles right now, from healthcare front desks to creative workrooms and warehouse support. If you like staying organized and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: ProActive Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)

ProActive Physical Therapy (Confluent Health) Location: Tempe, AZ | Type: Full-time | Pay: $17–$17.50/hour

| Full-time | Why it’s interesting: Front desk role where you’re the first point of contact for patients—checking them in, handling calls, scheduling, and insurance. No medical experience needed, and they offer competitive pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with 4% match, plus clear growth paths into clinic management and operations.

Employer: INW: Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness

Location: Tempe, AZ | Type: Full-time | Pay: Not listed

| Full-time | Not listed Why it’s interesting: Detail-heavy role focused on sorting, scanning, and maintaining quality documents in a document management system. You’ll work with Microsoft Office, support quality and operations, and get medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave.

Employer: IES Communications

Location: Tempe, AZ | Type: Full-time, onsite | Pay: Not listed

| Full-time, onsite | Not listed Why it’s interesting: Mix of office admin and physical work in a tool crib/warehouse. You’ll manage asset databases, shipping/receiving, inventory, and reports in Excel, while also lifting/moving tools and equipment. Comes with competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, and company-paid life insurance.

Employer: WINDOWOLOGIE

Location: Tempe, AZ (Baseline & Ash Ave) | Type: Part- to full-time (20–40 hrs/week), onsite | Pay: $18–$22/hour

| Part- to full-time (20–40 hrs/week), onsite | Why it’s interesting: Great for someone who loves organization and variety. You’ll split time between office tasks (emails, spreadsheets, scheduling) and hands-on work (receiving fabric, organizing materials, local errands). Flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and room to grow in a small, design-focused business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers often shape roles around strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.