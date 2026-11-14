Tempe neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, from garden soil to baby formula. If you can use any of these, reach out to the posters quickly.

Item: Free top soil / garden soil

Condition: Large amount available, bring your own containers

Location: Rural–Geneva, Tempe, AZ

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

There is a large amount of garden soil available for pickup. You’ll need to bring your own containers to haul it away. Great for filling garden beds or leveling spots in your yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Similac Sensitive Infant Formula

Use: For fussiness and gas due to lactose sensitivity

Details: No palm olein oil, no artificial growth hormones

Location: Rural–Geneva, Tempe, AZ

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

This is Similac Sensitive formula, made for babies with fussiness and gas from lactose sensitivity. The poster notes it has no palm olein oil and no artificial growth hormones. A good free option if this is the type your baby uses.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Similac Advance Infant Formula, ready-to-feed

Size: 32 fl oz bottles, 2-pack

Location: Terrace Walk, Tempe, AZ

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor ordered groceries and got the wrong items, so they ended up with extra ready-to-feed Similac Advance. They’re offering it free to anyone in need. The poster asks that you message them through the listing to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Tempe tend to go fast, so if you see something you can use, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.