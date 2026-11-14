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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Tempe — Garden Soil & Baby Items
Tempe neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, from garden soil to baby formula. If you can use any of these, reach out to the posters quickly.
Free top Soil
Item: Free top soil / garden soil
Condition: Large amount available, bring your own containers
Location: Rural–Geneva, Tempe, AZ
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
There is a large amount of garden soil available for pickup. You’ll need to bring your own containers to haul it away. Great for filling garden beds or leveling spots in your yard.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Similac Sensitive Infant Formula
Item: Similac Sensitive Infant Formula
Use: For fussiness and gas due to lactose sensitivity
Details: No palm olein oil, no artificial growth hormones
Location: Rural–Geneva, Tempe, AZ
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
This is Similac Sensitive formula, made for babies with fussiness and gas from lactose sensitivity. The poster notes it has no palm olein oil and no artificial growth hormones. A good free option if this is the type your baby uses.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Similac Advance Infant Formula 32 fl oz (2 Pack)
Item: Similac Advance Infant Formula, ready-to-feed
Size: 32 fl oz bottles, 2-pack
Location: Terrace Walk, Tempe, AZ
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor ordered groceries and got the wrong items, so they ended up with extra ready-to-feed Similac Advance. They’re offering it free to anyone in need. The poster asks that you message them through the listing to arrange pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Tempe tend to go fast, so if you see something you can use, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.