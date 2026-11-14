Tempe has a nice mix of driving work right now, from steady local routes to super-flexible side gigs. If you like being on the road, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule.

Employer: Vinifera Imp

Vinifera Imp Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Part-time (Tue, Wed, Fri, 8:30–5)

(Tue, Wed, Fri, 8:30–5) Pay: Salary based on experience

This is a warehouse worker/delivery driver role with daytime hours and immediate hire. You’ll need to be over 21, able to lift 36 lbs, and have a clean driver’s license — retirees are welcome.

Location: Tempe, AZ (local routes across Arizona)

Tempe, AZ (local routes across Arizona) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,200–$1,400 per week + stop/unload pay

+ stop/unload pay Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life, fuel card, paid orientation, rider & pet programs

Drive local grocery loads with no-touch freight, be home every day, and get two days off in a row. Great if you have a CDL-A and recent truck school hours but not much experience yet.

Employer: Allied Electric Technology LLC (AET)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Independent contractor (1099), part-time/gig

Pay: $17–$20 per hour + $0.35/mile + paid upload time

+ + paid upload time Hours: About 2–6 hours one evening per week

Use your own car at night to drive pre-set routes and record commercial properties with a 360° camera — no electrical work and no waiting on app orders. Ideal if you already do Uber, Lyft, or DoorDash and want steady extra income with weekly pay.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19 per hour

This valet role is outdoors and active, parking and retrieving guest vehicles while keeping traffic flowing smoothly. It’s a solid fit if you’re 21+, have a valid license, can drive stick and automatic, and want a customer-facing job with a large, established employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the details and contact info are in each posting, and new routes and shifts open up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.