Tempe’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on warehouse work to high-level strategy. If you’re into moving goods, managing inventory, or designing supply networks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Corcoran Logistics

Corcoran Logistics Location: Tempe, AZ (office role)

(office role) Type: Full-time

Lead pricing for a fast-growing logistics company that’s on track for $100M+ revenue by 2027. You’ll support the sales team, price full truckload lanes, and work closely with the VP of Sales—ideal if you know 3PL and freight pricing and want your performance tied to company growth.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tempe, AZ (consulting role with travel up to 50%)

(consulting role with travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $141,200 – $278,300

Application Deadline: 2/15/2027

Senior role shaping end-to-end supply chain network strategy for big-name clients. You’ll lead network design projects, use advanced optimization tools, and guide executive-level discussions—great fit if you have 7+ years in supply chain strategy and want top-tier pay and complex projects.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Pay: $20.53 – $25.36/hour

Keep warehouse inventory accurate for one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in North America. This role is hands-on—cycle counts, SAP work, and problem-solving—with strong benefits, paid time off, and room to grow if you like fast-paced, physical work.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good logistics roles in Tempe tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.