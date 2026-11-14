Tempe’s building scene is busy, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, manage, and review projects. Here are several solid Planning & Development roles hiring right now in Tempe, AZ.

Employer: TAD PGS, Inc.

TAD PGS, Inc. Location: Tempe, AZ (Class A office buildings)

Tempe, AZ (Class A office buildings) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations for Class A multi-tenant office properties, from tenant move-ins to vendor contracts and budgets. Good fit if you have 5+ years of Class A property management and like being the main point of contact for owners, tenants, and vendors.

Employer: Sundt

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Market competitive (exact amount not listed)

Support bids and preconstruction for large industrial and mining projects, doing quantity takeoffs, pricing, and bid reviews. Designed for folks with 2–5 years estimating experience and a 4-year engineering or related degree who want strong benefits, ESOP + 401(k), and room to grow.

Employer: Bureau Veritas

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review building plans for code compliance, safety, and quality, and work with architects and contractors to fix issues. Great if you know IBC/IRC codes, have plan review or inspection experience, and either hold or can obtain ICC Plans Examiner certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open faster once your name is in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.