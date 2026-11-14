Tempe’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both entry-level and experienced folks. Here are several roles where you can work with your hands, learn new skills, and grow.

Employer: Benchmark

Benchmark Location: Tempe, AZ – Southern Ave

Type: Full-Time (Fri–Sun, 5:00 AM–5:30 PM )

(Fri–Sun, ) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role in precision machining and PCB manufacturing. You’ll support machine shop operations, learn CNC basics, do hand finishing, and help with inspections while working under experienced machinists. Great fit if you’re new to manufacturing and want a clear growth path from Apprentice up to Machinist or CNC Programmer.

Employer: Benchmark

Benchmark Location: Tempe, AZ – Southern Ave

Type: Part-Time (Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, 6:00 AM–4:00 PM )

(Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Same core role as the full-time Apprentice, but with a part-time weekday schedule. You’ll load/unload CNC and manual machines, deburr and finish parts, and learn to use measuring tools like calipers and micrometers. Ideal if you’re in a machining or trade program and want real shop experience.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Tempe, AZ – Spares Manufacturing

Type: Full-Time, 1st Shift

Salary: $27.50–$37.40/hour

Senior-level quality inspection role in a high-precision semiconductor environment. You’ll run advanced metrology tools (including CMM and vision systems), interpret complex engineering drawings and GD&T, and mentor other inspectors. Good match if you have 5+ years in QC or dimensional inspection and want a higher-responsibility spot.

Employer: The Hillman Group

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-Time (Fri–Mon, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM )

(Fri–Mon, ) Salary: $18.00/hour + weekend shift differential

Hands-on production and fulfillment job cutting keys, inspecting quality, and picking/packing orders. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with basic computers and scanners, and want steady hours plus benefits in a fast-paced distribution setting.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tempe manufacturing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.