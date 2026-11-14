Tempe’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, cancer care, dental, and home care. If you’ve got patient-care skills, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Arizona Center for Cancer Care

Arizona Center for Cancer Care Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role works closely with radiation oncologists to deliver radiation treatments, run simulations, and assist with brachytherapy. Great fit if you have ARRT certification, Arizona RTT license, CPR, and want a detailed, hands-on role in cancer care.

Employer: Phoenix Children's

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Lead the daily flow of a pediatric clinic while still doing direct patient care. You’ll handle staff direction, huddles, schedule management, and onboarding while supporting kids and families in a busy outpatient setting.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Be Well Family Care

Location: Tempe & Phoenix, AZ (in-person at both clinics)

Tempe & Phoenix, AZ (in-person at both clinics) Type: Full-time, four 10-hour shifts/week

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Work in a fast-paced family primary care practice with a focus on LGBTQ+ and integrative care. You’ll do vitals, injections, venipuncture, EMR work, and front-office tasks; Spanish–English bilingual skills and MA certification are required.

Employer: AZ Family and Kids Dental

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15 – $23.00 per hour

Join a family-focused dental office in Tempe. You’ll assist chairside and support daily patient flow; 1+ year dental experience is required, and Spanish is a plus. Includes paid time off.

Employer: Bloom Concierge Home Care

Bloom Concierge Home Care Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21 per hour starting pay

Provide in-home support with meals, light housekeeping, companionship, and rides to appointments. Comes with paid holidays, VTO, bereavement leave, career growth, and 24/7 support, plus a focus on caregiver-friendly processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in hours or exact duties once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.