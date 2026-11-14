Tempe’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring for people who like fast shifts, friendly faces, and flexible hours.

Here are several solid options if you want to work with food, coffee, or drinks in Tempe, AZ right now.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with “fresh and easy” meals, prep deli items, and keep the department clean and stocked. This role is great if you like a busy grocery setting, want flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to DailyPay so you can get your earnings faster.

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: In-person, schedule not specified

In-person, schedule not specified Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Mix and serve drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly using a POS system. Good fit if you already have some bar or restaurant experience and want higher hourly pay, tips, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Dutch Bros Coffee

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Part-time

Compensation: $15.15/hr base pay + average of ~$7.00/hr in tips (actual tips vary)

High-energy coffee job where you’ll make drinks, chat with customers, and keep the stand running in all kinds of weather. Expect a fast-paced, fun crew, free drinks and food on shift, and room to grow into leadership if you stick with it.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.