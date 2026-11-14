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Tempe
🎓 Tempe Education Jobs: Multiple Roles From Advisor to Director
13 days ago
Tempe’s education scene is busy right now, from K–12 outreach to college student support and even ocean science teaching. If you like helping learners grow, there’s a good mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.
JA Money in Motion Coordinator
- Employer: Junior Achievement of Arizona
- Location: Tempe, AZ (with statewide travel 1–2 times/month)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps a mobile financial literacy program running for students across Arizona. You’ll handle logistics, data, and communication, then hit the road to help run interactive budgeting simulations in schools and communities.
Assistant Teaching Professor in Ocean Futures
- Employer: Arizona State University – School of Ocean Futures
- Location: Tempe campus + online
- Type: Full-time, 9‑month, non‑tenure track
- Salary: Not listed
- Application deadline: December 28, 2026 (then rolling)
Teach about eight courses a year in ocean futures topics for grad and undergrad students, both in-person and online. Great fit if you have a PhD in an ocean-related field, love teaching, and want to help students tackle real-world coastal and marine challenges.
Student Services Specialist Senior
- Employer: Rio Salado College (Maricopa Community Colleges)
- Location: Tempe, AZ (Rio Salado – Northern location)
- Type: Full-time, 12‑month
- Salary: $20.82 – $27.07/hour, DOE
You’ll manage a caseload of students, guiding them from onboarding through graduation using a Guided Pathways model. This is a good role if you enjoy one‑on‑one advising, data tracking, and connecting students with resources, plus strong public benefits and retirement.
Director, American Indian Student Support Services
- Employer: Arizona State University – University College
- Location: Tempe, AZ (serving four ASU campuses)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year, DOE
Lead ASU’s American Indian Student Support Services unit, overseeing coaching, cultural programming, and community building for Indigenous students. Ideal for someone with deep experience in Indigenous student support and staff leadership who wants to shape strategy and outcomes.
Technical Trainer I
- Employer: Global Payments
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
While not a school job, this role is all about training and learning. You’ll design and deliver technical training on payment products for clients and internal teams, and help shape learning strategy in a global fintech environment.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover letter, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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