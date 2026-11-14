Tempe’s education scene is busy right now, from K–12 outreach to college student support and even ocean science teaching. If you like helping learners grow, there’s a good mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.

Employer: Junior Achievement of Arizona

Junior Achievement of Arizona Location: Tempe, AZ (with statewide travel 1–2 times/month)

(with 1–2 times/month) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps a mobile financial literacy program running for students across Arizona. You’ll handle logistics, data, and communication, then hit the road to help run interactive budgeting simulations in schools and communities.

Employer: Arizona State University – School of Ocean Futures

Location: Tempe campus + online

+ online Type: Full-time, 9‑month, non‑tenure track

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: December 28, 2026 (then rolling)

Teach about eight courses a year in ocean futures topics for grad and undergrad students, both in-person and online. Great fit if you have a PhD in an ocean-related field, love teaching, and want to help students tackle real-world coastal and marine challenges.

Employer: Rio Salado College (Maricopa Community Colleges)

Location: Tempe, AZ (Rio Salado – Northern location)

Type: Full-time, 12‑month

Salary: $20.82 – $27.07/hour, DOE

You’ll manage a caseload of students, guiding them from onboarding through graduation using a Guided Pathways model. This is a good role if you enjoy one‑on‑one advising, data tracking, and connecting students with resources, plus strong public benefits and retirement.

Employer: Arizona State University – University College

Location: Tempe, AZ (serving four ASU campuses)

(serving four ASU campuses) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year, DOE

Lead ASU’s American Indian Student Support Services unit, overseeing coaching, cultural programming, and community building for Indigenous students. Ideal for someone with deep experience in Indigenous student support and staff leadership who wants to shape strategy and outcomes.

Employer: Global Payments

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

While not a school job, this role is all about training and learning. You’ll design and deliver technical training on payment products for clients and internal teams, and help shape learning strategy in a global fintech environment.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover letter, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.