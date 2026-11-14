Tempe’s property and facilities scene is busy right now, and a few solid hands-on roles are open. If you like staying active and working outdoors or keeping spaces spotless, these are worth a look.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep offices and facilities clean and safe with routine tasks like mopping, trash removal, and restroom cleaning. Good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce; ABM offers a benefits package and is veteran-friendly.

Employer: DBL, LLC

DBL, LLC Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour

Hands-on role working on commercial irrigation systems—repairing lines, programming clocks, and troubleshooting issues. Comes with health and dental insurance, paid time off, and steady in-person work for someone with 1+ year irrigation experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Mark-Taylor Residential

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: About $20.00 per hour

Help keep a luxury apartment community clean and welcoming by caring for grounds, pools, and common areas. Nice pick if you want part-time hours (Mon/Wed/Fri) plus perks like rent discounts and access to community amenities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can be flexible once you talk with the hiring team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.