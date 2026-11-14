Tempe’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around aerospace, data centers, and advanced construction. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to level up your role or your pay.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Tempe, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll own key health, safety, and environmental programs for Honeywell’s Tempe site, from fire protection to pressure testing and emergency response. Great fit if you have 5+ years HSE experience, strong knowledge of fire protection and mechanical integrity, and want big-company benefits and impact.

Employer: CyberCoders (commercial & healthcare projects)

(commercial & healthcare projects) Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $175,000 base + bonus

Lead the full commissioning lifecycle for complex MEP/HVAC and BAS systems across multiple projects. Ideal if you have 10+ years in commissioning/MEP, strong HVAC and controls knowledge, and enjoy owning budgets, schedules, and client relationships.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design and program PLC/HMI control systems (mainly Allen Bradley) for manufacturing equipment, with lots of field commissioning and troubleshooting. Open to candidates of all levels with PLC experience, and offers yearly raises, bonuses, and strong growth in a stable, privately owned company.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL; role details are the same.)

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (see employer site for “Professional Non-Union” benefits)

Work on mission critical, data center, and semiconductor projects with JE Dunn’s Advanced Facilities Group. You’ll support mechanical/electrical coordination, estimating, and commissioning, perfect for someone with 2+ years construction/engineering experience and a degree in ME/EE/architectural engineering.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Tempe, AZ (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Full-time, hybrid Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base

Serve as a senior I&C subject matter expert for hyperscale data centers, leading BAS/SCADA/EPMS and advanced controls strategy across a portfolio of projects. Best for a PE with 15+ years in controls/automation and deep mission-critical or data center experience.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Phoenix, AZ (commutable from Tempe)

(commutable from Tempe) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.00 – $34.70/hour

Support electro-mechanical testing, troubleshooting, and assembly on semiconductor equipment, including system-level diagnostics and field upgrades. Good match if you’re hands-on with electrical/mechanical systems, can read schematics, and want growth at a major chip-industry player.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.