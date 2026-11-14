Tempe’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from junior accounting to senior leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re looking to grow your money skills close to home.

Employer: LPL Financial

LPL Financial Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.83–$46.35/hour

This role sits on LPL’s Corporate Actions team, handling dividends, reorganizations, money markets, and more. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in operations/compliance/risk, strong Excel/Access skills, and like a mix of data analysis, risk control, and process improvement.

Employer: PayCruit (contract role)

(contract role) Location: Tempe, AZ 85281

Type: Part-time, 7+ month contract (~20 hours/week)

Salary: $20–$27/hour (W2)

Great if you want experience with governmental accounting and tools like PeopleSoft, Workiva, Debtbook, and Excel. You’ll reconcile ledgers, prep journal entries, help with month/year-end close, and keep detailed records while building real-world accounting skills.

Employer: FlexTG

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role owning enterprise-wide budgeting, forecasting, and FP&A strategy. You’ll lead the FP&A team, build executive dashboards, partner with the CFO and VP FP&A, and guide long-range planning. Best for someone with 10+ years FP&A and experience influencing executive decisions.

Employer: DP Electric Inc.

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, bonus target)

You’ll own key GL accounts, lead month- and year-end close for your areas, and supervise staff accountants. Ideal if you have 4+ years of GL/reconciliation work, know GAAP well, and want growth perks like 401(k) match, ESOP ownership, and in-house training (DP University).

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Hybrid – Tempe, AZ (plus other listed cities)

(plus other listed cities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.48–$41.83/hour

You’ll support commercial banking by reviewing complex credit info, managing a pipeline of loan cases, and helping with credit approvals. Good match if you have 2+ years of financial analysis, like detailed credit work, and want strong benefits and a hybrid schedule. Posting end date: 20 Nov 2026 (may close early).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.