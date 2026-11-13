Tempe has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. If you like working with your hands and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mark-Taylor, Inc.

Mark-Taylor, Inc. Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $20/hour

Help keep a luxury apartment community looking sharp inside and out—grounds, pool, BBQs, and common areas. Nice perks like rent discounts, access to community amenities, PTO and benefits for full-time roles, plus a clear path to grow in property maintenance.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour

Daytime cleaning role in commercial buildings: trash, floors, restrooms, glass, and general upkeep. Good fit if you have 6+ months janitorial experience and want steady hours with a big national employer.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time, Apprenticeship (Union track)

Pay: $26.43–$30.73/hour (per union rate sheet)

(per union rate sheet) Entry path into HVAC and building automation work in data centers, with paid training, tools, and a company vehicle. Great if you have some mechanical/HVAC background and want long-term, skilled trade growth through a union apprenticeship.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—maintenance and janitorial roles in Tempe tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.