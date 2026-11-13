Tempe’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for folks who love recruiting and talent support. If you’re organized, people-focused, and ready to grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help hiring managers find and hire top talent in a fast-paced environment. You’ll run the full recruiting cycle (screening, offers, onboarding), support job fairs, and keep everything compliant and organized in the applicant tracking system. Requires a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) and 2+ years of recruiting or staffing experience; must be able to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match)

Support the recruiting team with scheduling, sourcing, onboarding, and candidate experience. You’ll help build workflows, manage referrals, support hiring events, and keep talent processes running smoothly. Bachelor’s degree preferred with 1+ year of experience, plus comfort with ATS tools (Workday a plus) and strong attention to detail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR careers often grow fast once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.