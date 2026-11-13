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Tempe
🚔 Tempe Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Security & Asset Roles
7 days ago
Tempe has a solid mix of hands-on security roles and higher-level safety careers right now. If you like keeping people and places safe, there’s a good spread here from entry-level to management.
Security Officer – Unarmed Perimeter Foot Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Tempe, AZ (healthcare-related site)
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM
You’ll walk the perimeter and inside areas of a healthcare-related facility, respond to alarms and incidents, and keep a visible presence to deter problems. Good fit if you have 6+ months security experience and want steady daytime hours plus benefits and paid training.
Security Officer – Full Time Reception Access
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Tempe, AZ (financial institution)
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $20.75/hour
- Schedule: Wed–Sat, 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM
Front-desk security at a financial site: greeting visitors, managing badges, watching cameras, and logging activity. Great if you have customer service + security experience and prefer overnight shifts with access to benefits and extra-shift tools.
Specialist Manager, Physical Security
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tempe, AZ (West Coast preferred; onsite)
- Type: Full Time
- Salary Range: $88,600 – $147,600/year
- Recruiting Ends: 01/10/2027
Lead complex physical security real estate projects—access control, video, and other security tech—across a huge enterprise. Best for someone with 5+ years security project management, experience in large organizations, and strong PM skills (MS Project, SharePoint, PMP/Six Sigma a plus); travel may reach 30–50%.
Asset Protection Partner
- Employer: Sephora
- Location: Tempe Marketplace, Tempe, AZ
- Type: Full Time, Hourly (Non-Exempt)
- Pay Range: $21.00 – $24.75/hour
You’ll spend most of your time on the sales floor helping deter theft, monitor CCTV, and keep the store safe while supporting great customer service. Ideal if you have 1–2 years in retail, loss prevention, or hospitality, can work nights/weekends, and like a fast-paced, people-facing role.
Asset Protection Associate
- Employer: StockX
- Location: Tempe, AZ (warehouse/verification center)
- Type: Full Time (implied)
- Pay Range: $28 – $30/hour
Help protect people and product in a warehouse environment by monitoring operations, doing security checks, testing CCTV and alarm systems, and supporting safety audits. Good for someone with 1+ year in asset protection/security, comfortable on their feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and benefits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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