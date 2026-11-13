Tempe has a solid mix of hands-on security roles and higher-level safety careers right now. If you like keeping people and places safe, there’s a good spread here from entry-level to management.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Tempe, AZ (healthcare-related site)

(healthcare-related site) Type: Full Time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

You’ll walk the perimeter and inside areas of a healthcare-related facility, respond to alarms and incidents, and keep a visible presence to deter problems. Good fit if you have 6+ months security experience and want steady daytime hours plus benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Tempe, AZ (financial institution)

(financial institution) Type: Full Time

Pay: $20.75/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sat, 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Front-desk security at a financial site: greeting visitors, managing badges, watching cameras, and logging activity. Great if you have customer service + security experience and prefer overnight shifts with access to benefits and extra-shift tools.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tempe, AZ (West Coast preferred; onsite)

(West Coast preferred; onsite) Type: Full Time

Salary Range: $88,600 – $147,600/year

Recruiting Ends: 01/10/2027

Lead complex physical security real estate projects—access control, video, and other security tech—across a huge enterprise. Best for someone with 5+ years security project management, experience in large organizations, and strong PM skills (MS Project, SharePoint, PMP/Six Sigma a plus); travel may reach 30–50%.

Employer: Sephora

Location: Tempe Marketplace, Tempe, AZ

Type: Full Time, Hourly (Non-Exempt)

Pay Range: $21.00 – $24.75/hour

You’ll spend most of your time on the sales floor helping deter theft, monitor CCTV, and keep the store safe while supporting great customer service. Ideal if you have 1–2 years in retail, loss prevention, or hospitality, can work nights/weekends, and like a fast-paced, people-facing role.

Employer: StockX

Location: Tempe, AZ (warehouse/verification center)

Type: Full Time (implied)

Full Time (implied) Pay Range: $28 – $30/hour

Help protect people and product in a warehouse environment by monitoring operations, doing security checks, testing CCTV and alarm systems, and supporting safety audits. Good for someone with 1+ year in asset protection/security, comfortable on their feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.