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⚠️ Tempe posts memorial signs at 13 fatal crash locations
⚠️ Memorial signs honor 13 people killed in Tempe crashes
From Friday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 16, the City of Tempe will place memorial displays at intersections where people were killed in traffic crashes in 2025.
The signs are part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, Nov. 15, a global day to honor those killed or seriously hurt in crashes and their families.
Memorial displays will be at these locations:
- McKellips & Scottsdale Rd
- Desert Dr & 56th St
- University Dr & Rural Rd
- 10th St & Maple Ave
- Lemon St & Rural Rd
- Southern Ave & Hardy Dr
- Southern Ave & SR101
- Baseline Rd & Priest Dr
- Baseline Rd & Beck Ave
- Guadalupe & Rural Rds (two separate incidents)
- Grove Pkwy & Kyrene Rd
- Western Canal & McClintock Dr
Tempe reports 13 traffic deaths in 2025, down from 19 in 2024. The city is working toward its Vision Zero goal to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries through traffic calming, lower speed limits and photo enforcement.
Learn more at tempe.gov/VisionZero.
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