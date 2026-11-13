⚠️ Memorial signs honor 13 people killed in Tempe crashes

From Friday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 16, the City of Tempe will place memorial displays at intersections where people were killed in traffic crashes in 2025.

The signs are part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, Nov. 15, a global day to honor those killed or seriously hurt in crashes and their families.

Memorial displays will be at these locations:

McKellips & Scottsdale Rd

Desert Dr & 56th St

University Dr & Rural Rd

10th St & Maple Ave

Lemon St & Rural Rd

Southern Ave & Hardy Dr

Southern Ave & SR101

Baseline Rd & Priest Dr

Baseline Rd & Beck Ave

Guadalupe & Rural Rds (two separate incidents)

(two separate incidents) Grove Pkwy & Kyrene Rd

Western Canal & McClintock Dr

Tempe reports 13 traffic deaths in 2025, down from 19 in 2024. The city is working toward its Vision Zero goal to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries through traffic calming, lower speed limits and photo enforcement.

Learn more at tempe.gov/VisionZero.