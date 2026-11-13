Tempe has a steady flow of driving and delivery work right now, from company vehicles to bring-your-own-car routes. If you like being on the road and know the Valley streets, these are worth a look.

Employer: Encore

Encore Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.64 – $20.33/hour

Drive Encore vans and box trucks (under 26,001 lbs) to deliver and pick up AV equipment on set routes. This is a steady, full-time role with set runs, lots of customer contact, and hands-on loading/unloading in hotel and warehouse settings.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (includes competitive wages, PTO, 401k, stock plan, health benefits)

Use company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and pick up returns. Good fit if you want a stable, part-time driving job with big-company benefits and room to grow into other roles.

Employer: Jasmine Logistics Group (contractor for major retail account)

Jasmine Logistics Group (contractor for major retail account) Location: Tempe, AZ & surrounding areas

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: From ~$150/day, paid per package, weekly via direct deposit

Use your own sedan, SUV, minivan, or cargo van to run last-mile e‑commerce routes Monday–Saturday. Flexible schedule, home every night, and a good option if you want contractor freedom instead of a traditional job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.