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🚌 Tempe AZ Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
Tempe has a steady flow of driving and delivery work right now, from company vehicles to bring-your-own-car routes. If you like being on the road and know the Valley streets, these are worth a look.
Driver, Non-CDL (WO) – Phoenix Branch
- Employer: Encore
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.64 – $20.33/hour
Drive Encore vans and box trucks (under 26,001 lbs) to deliver and pick up AV equipment on set routes. This is a steady, full-time role with set runs, lots of customer contact, and hands-on loading/unloading in hotel and warehouse settings.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes competitive wages, PTO, 401k, stock plan, health benefits)
Use company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and pick up returns. Good fit if you want a stable, part-time driving job with big-company benefits and room to grow into other roles.
Independent Delivery Driver (1099)
- Employer: Jasmine Logistics Group (contractor for major retail account)
- Location: Tempe, AZ & surrounding areas
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor
- Pay: From ~$150/day, paid per package, weekly via direct deposit
Use your own sedan, SUV, minivan, or cargo van to run last-mile e‑commerce routes Monday–Saturday. Flexible schedule, home every night, and a good option if you want contractor freedom instead of a traditional job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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