Tempe’s trades scene is hopping right now, especially for folks with electrical or glass experience. If you like steady work, solid pay, and hands-on days, these are worth a look.

Employer: Canyon State Electric

Canyon State Electric Location: Tempe, AZ (projects across the Valley)

(projects across the Valley) Type: Full-time

Pay: $33–$37/hour

Work on a mix of commercial projects and service calls—lighting, motor controls, fire alarm systems, and more. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years journeyman experience and want steady work, strong benefits, and growth at a 100% employee-owned company.

Employer: Canyon State Electric

Canyon State Electric Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$100,000/year + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Help price and plan commercial electrical projects while working closely with the estimating team. Great fit if you have 2–5 years estimating or electrical experience, like detail work, and want clear paths to grow your skills and responsibility.

Employer: Modern Glass LLC

Location: Tempe, AZ 85288

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, overtime possible)

Pay: $20–$30/hour

Join a busy glass team working on residential and commercial installs—shower doors, storefronts, windows, mirrors, and more. They’re hiring both experienced glaziers and shop assistants with general construction experience, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) matching, and profit sharing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.