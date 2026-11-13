Tempe’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, data centers, and large-scale operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Shutterfly

Shutterfly Location: Tempe, AZ (role can be remote in most U.S. states)

(role can be remote in most U.S. states) Type: Full-time

Salary: California range $222,500–$314,250; Minnesota range $222,500–$266,250 (ranges shown for those locations; final pay depends on level, location, and experience)

Lead Shutterfly’s entire business application landscape (ERP, Finance, Supply Chain) and report directly to the CIO. This is a high-impact role for someone with deep SAP ecosystem experience and 10+ years in corporate business systems who wants to set standards, manage MSPs, and drive AI and automation across the business.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run complex data center projects for top AI and cloud clients as part of WSP’s Data Center Center of Excellence. You’ll lead multi-disciplinary engineering teams, manage client relationships, own budgets and schedules, and help shape how large-scale data centers get planned and built.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary (Tempe): $60,700–$85,000 USD annually

Application deadline: Nov 16, 2026

Own cross-functional projects that launch and improve Amazon sortation and distribution facilities, with travel up to 80%. Great fit if you have construction or project management experience and want to lead installs, qualify automation systems, and drive process improvements across multiple sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.