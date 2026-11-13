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👔 Tempe Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Tempe’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, data centers, and large-scale operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.
Senior Director, Enterprise Business Systems
- Employer: Shutterfly
- Location: Tempe, AZ (role can be remote in most U.S. states)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: California range $222,500–$314,250; Minnesota range $222,500–$266,250 (ranges shown for those locations; final pay depends on level, location, and experience)
Lead Shutterfly’s entire business application landscape (ERP, Finance, Supply Chain) and report directly to the CIO. This is a high-impact role for someone with deep SAP ecosystem experience and 10+ years in corporate business systems who wants to set standards, manage MSPs, and drive AI and automation across the business.
Data Center Project Manager, Lead Consultant
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run complex data center projects for top AI and cloud clients as part of WSP’s Data Center Center of Excellence. You’ll lead multi-disciplinary engineering teams, manage client relationships, own budgets and schedules, and help shape how large-scale data centers get planned and built.
Operations Engineer, RSR Start Up
- Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Tempe): $60,700–$85,000 USD annually
- Application deadline: Nov 16, 2026
Own cross-functional projects that launch and improve Amazon sortation and distribution facilities, with travel up to 80%. Great fit if you have construction or project management experience and want to lead installs, qualify automation systems, and drive process improvements across multiple sites.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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